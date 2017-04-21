In all of the fawning press coverage of George W. Bush’s paintings of US veterans, one thing has been notably absent: Bush’s Iraqi victims.
Note the assurance with which Zakaria insists that a military attack on a sovereign state, unauthorized by the United Nations and unjustifiable in terms of self-defense, signifies a new respect on Trump’s part for “global norms” and “international rules.”
“I’m really surprised by this media hype around the attack on Mosul, because I’m not sure what kind of collective amnesia do we expect to have as a nation, to believe that there is something new happening.”
March 31, 2017
Raed Jarrar on Mosul Bombing, Evan Greer on Internet Privacy
More than 200 Iraqi civilians killed by a US airstrike in Mosul. But while media express concern, the idea that the deaths were a lamentable part of a nevertheless valiant effort to liberate the city from terrorists’ grip is not being questioned.
The Washington Post reports that a recent airstrike in Mosul “was potentially one of the worst US-led civilian bombings in 25 years.” Yet leading news networks went out of their way to craft some of the most euphemistic headlines imaginable.
The Weekly Standard, lest we forget—as Rutenberg clearly has—was second to no publication in using shoddy journalism to sell a war that would leave countless hundreds of thousands dead.
The New York Times editorial board didn’t take a wave of civilians deaths as a reason to question the wisdom of America’s various “counter-terror,” nation-building and regime-change projects in the Middle East, but instead chose to browbeat Congress into rubber-stamping a war that’s been going on for almost three years.
“The idea that they were invading Iraq based on faulty intelligence has it exactly backwards. They had already decided they wanted to invade Iraq. So the intelligence was then used to justify a pre-existing policy.”
Team Trump says that programs that support affordable housing for families, the elderly, and people with disabilities haven’t “justified their existence.” How do we fight back with a different vision of housing and community?
For those in center-left media, the impulse to rewrite their own role in selling the Iraq War is all too tempting–to turn Fox News into a cartoon propaganda outlet, and their own editorial drum-beating, war protester-mocking, aluminum tube-peddling and Dick Cheney water-carrying as “detached” journalism.
July 12, 2016
‘You Cannot Use Military Force to Wipe Out Terrorism’
“You cannot use military force to wipe out terrorism. You can use military force to get rid of opposition military forces in a city somewhere, at enormous cost, as we’ve seen. But what happens is they then pop up somewhere else doing terrible things to a different population.”
Parroting a president known to be inventing justifications for war does not fulfill the mandate of the First Amendment, the Fourth Estate, or even journalists’ own professional canons that emphasize the obligation to the public, not to the president or the executive branch.
June 3, 2016
Media Trumpwash Clinton’s Reckless Foreign Record
Hillary Clinton has a long, objectively verifiable track record of acting recklessly on matters of foreign policy that seems to have slipped into a memory hole as the prospect of a Trump presidency looms overhead. While one would expect this rewriting of history to come from Clinton surrogates, it’s increasingly bizarre coming from nominally independent media pundits.
“Hillary’s fibs or lack of candor are all about bad judgments she made on issues that will not impact the future of either my family or my country,” says Thomas Friedman, whereas “Trump and Bernie Sanders have been getting away with some full Burger King Double Whoppers that will come crashing down on the whole country if either gets the chance to do what he says.”
“The media have a motivation to push this line that, ‘Oh, we were all fooled,’ because they did such a poor job in challenging the lies of the Bush administration in the lead-up to the war.”
February 26, 2016
Neema Singh Guliani on Apple vs. FBI, Stephen Zunes on Misremembering the Iraq War
The FBI is demanding that Apple help it access the iPhone of San Bernardino attacker Syed Rizwan Farook. Why are privacy and civil rights advocates so alarmed by this case?
December 1, 2015
Soundbites December 2015
African-American Deaths Literally Off the Chart; How Many Protesters Gunned Down? You Do the Math; From Hoax to Fox to Trump to NBC; Sanders: ‘Let Me Say Something About Media’–Media: ‘No’; Don’t Know Much About Recent History
November 4, 2015
Some Use Chalabi’s Death to Lay Blame for Iraq War at His Feet
While most in the media played it straight, noting Chalabi’s role in selling the Iraq War but putting in the proper context, a significant number of journalists and pundits turned his death into an opportunity to lay the blame for the Iraq War at his feet.
Donald Trump has claimed many, many times that he opposed the 2003 US invasion of Iraq in real time. Funny that Huffington Post’s Michael Calderone couldn’t find any evidence of this.
September 18, 2015
NYT Plays Up Risks to Bomber Pilots, Downplays the Civilians They Kill
The New York Times cites a Navy officer’s assurance that US “bombs hit their intended targets almost all of the time.”
If the reporter had quoted monitoring groups, readers would have gotten a very different picture.
September 1, 2015
Inspecting Media’s Claim That Iran Should Trust Inspectors
CBS’s discussion would have been more satisfying if someone had acknowledged the reality that it would be foolish for Iran to accept unlimited inspections at any location on its territory, because the United States has in the past used inspections as a cover for espionage that facilitated military attacks.
May 25, 2015
Right-Wing Pundits’ Anti-Memorial Day
To hear some conservative pundits tell it, there’s something wrong about being asked to reflect on war–and questioning whether we could have avoided it a metaphysical impossibility.
March 18, 2015
Forgiving Al-Qaeda in Pursuit of a New Enemy
There are signs of a shift in the Western foreign policy establishment toward seeing groups like Al-Qaeda not as the main targets of US military operations but as potential allies against the governments Washington has identified as more important enemies.
February 20, 2015
Top 10 Bogus ISIS Stories
The militant group has done a lot of evil — but as the ramp-up to ground troops gets underway, it’s important to note that a lot of the scare stories the media have reported have turned out to be bunk.
Chris Matthews doesn’t know how to solve the ISIS problem. But he knows who does–and he’s a fictional character played by Sylvester Stallone.
February 5, 2015
Some Other Tall Tales Brian Williams Might Want to Apologize For
Now that he’s cleared up that he wasn’t actually shot down in Iraq by an RPG, there are some other tall tales that NBC’s Brian Williams might want to take back.
January 16, 2015
Sad Columnist Forced to Cover Sweaters and Torture
Poor Dana Milbank. Here it is just the beginning of 2015, and the Washington Post columnist is already tired of covering the 2016 presidential campaign.
December 12, 2014
FAIR TV: US Victimology, Equal Time for Torturers and Hypocritical Factchecking Lectures
December 8, 2014
Wrong-on-Iraq Pundit Gives Lessons in Media Accountability
There are reporters at outlets like the Washington Post who raised real questions about Rolling Stone’s story about rape at the University of Virginia. And then are also those like National Review editor Rich Lowry,
November 18, 2014
War Works–So Why Isn’t It Working?
“About 800 airstrikes so far against ISIS. Why isn’t this working?” What makes a seemingly innocuous question like that noteworthy is the assumption that airstrikes are supposed to “work” in the first place.
