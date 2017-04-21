Articles about:

July 12, 2016

‘You Cannot Use Military Force to Wipe Out Terrorism’

By Janine Jackson

“You cannot use military force to wipe out terrorism. You can use military force to get rid of opposition military forces in a city somewhere, at enormous cost, as we’ve seen. But what happens is they then pop up somewhere else doing terrible things to a different population.”

June 3, 2016

Media Trumpwash Clinton’s Reckless Foreign Record

By Adam Johnson

Hillary Clinton has a long, objectively verifiable track record of acting recklessly on matters of foreign policy that seems to have slipped into a memory hole as the prospect of a Trump presidency looms overhead. While one would expect this rewriting of history to come from Clinton surrogates, it’s increasingly bizarre coming from nominally independent media pundits.

June 1, 2016

The Lazy Pundit’s Guide to Which Candidate’s Lies You Shouldn’t Care About

By Jim Naureckas

“Hillary’s fibs or lack of candor are all about bad judgments she made on issues that will not impact the future of either my family or my country,” says Thomas Friedman, whereas “Trump and Bernie Sanders have been getting away with some full Burger King Double Whoppers that will come crashing down on the whole country if either gets the chance to do what he says.”

December 1, 2015

Soundbites December 2015

By FAIR

African-American Deaths Literally Off the Chart; How Many Protesters Gunned Down? You Do the Math; From Hoax to Fox to Trump to NBC; Sanders: ‘Let Me Say Something About Media’–Media: ‘No’; Don’t Know Much About Recent History

September 1, 2015

Inspecting Media’s Claim That Iran Should Trust Inspectors

By Jim Naureckas

CBS’s discussion would have been more satisfying if someone had acknowledged the reality that it would be foolish for Iran to accept unlimited inspections at any location on its territory, because the United States has in the past used inspections as a cover for espionage that facilitated military attacks.

March 18, 2015

Forgiving Al-Qaeda in Pursuit of a New Enemy

By Jim Naureckas

There are signs of a shift in the Western foreign policy establishment toward seeing groups like Al-Qaeda not as the main targets of US military operations but as potential allies against the governments Washington has identified as more important enemies.

February 20, 2015

Top 10 Bogus ISIS Stories

By Adam Johnson

The militant group has done a lot of evil — but as the ramp-up to ground troops gets underway, it’s important to note that a lot of the scare stories the media have reported have turned out to be bunk.

November 18, 2014

War Works–So Why Isn’t It Working?

By Peter Hart

“About 800 airstrikes so far against ISIS. Why isn’t this working?” What makes a seemingly innocuous question like that noteworthy is the assumption that airstrikes are supposed to “work” in the first place.

