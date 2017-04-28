Recent Posts
The US hasn’t done “a very good job pushing Russia out of the way,” said MSNBC’s Jeremy Bash, implying it would be a good idea to target a country that only months ago was reported by Newsweek to have a bomb that could flatten Texas.
What’s FAIR?
Since 1986, we have been publishing well-documented criticism of media bias and censorship. We work to invigorate the First Amendment by advocating for greater diversity in the press and by scrutinizing media practices that marginalize public interest, minority and dissenting viewpoints. As an anti-censorship organization, we expose neglected news stories and defend working journalists when they are muzzled. As a progressive group, we believe that structural reform is ultimately needed to break up the dominant media conglomerates, establish independent public broadcasting and promote strong non-profit sources of information.
FAIR’s 4-page, ad-free, newsletter publishes ten times a year bringing you the media analysis and activism that you won’t find anywhere else. Choose a print subscription, a digital PDF edition, or both together.
FAIR’s weekly radio show is hosted by Janine Jackson. CounterSpin is heard on more than 130 noncommercial stations across the United States and Canada. CounterSpin provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. The current show and a back archive of shows is available online.
Five major US newspapers—the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Wall Street Journal and New York Daily News—offered no opinion space to anyone opposed to Donald Trump’s Thursday night airstrikes. By contrast, the five papers ran a total of 18 op-eds, columns or “news analysis” articles (dressed-up opinion pieces) that either praised the strikes or criticized them for not being harsh enough.
From the Archive
FAIR’s powerful Email Network sends our media criticism and news analysis directly to your mailbox—an average of about one message per day. There are also weekly alerts, usually sent on Friday, with links to all our latest work.
Our email list members are key participants in FAIR’s Action Alerts, which call out particular instances of media inaccuracy, bias or censorship, and encourage direct communication with media outlets. This activism gets results!